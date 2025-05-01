Help me pay off my debts please

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $5,000
I’ve been fighting through debt for the past 4 years. I’ve worked hard, tried multiple businesses, borrowed, and prayed but nothing seems to be working.Right now, I urgently need 5000$ to clear some critical debts today. I’ve reached out everywhere, and this is my final cry for help. If you can support with any amount it would mean the world to me.
MTN MoMo: 0247729480
Name: Kate Adwapa Frimpong
Please share, support, and help me breathe again. I’m truly grateful. God bless you.
Please help
