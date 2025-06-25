Help Support Richard moving

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $300
I'm in real trouble. I have to move out of town. I lost my job, house, car and family in the past 6 months. I'm embarrassed to have to do this, but I have nowhere else to go. I have to pay the last month of rent, fix my car, pay utilities and get a storage unit all to get to my next destination. I'm starting from scratch and I really need your help.
Jesus really led me to help you out, Richard. I'm praying for you and I hope things get better quickly! May God bless you!
