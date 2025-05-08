Missions trip to Africa

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $100
Hello I am Micka Carden, a psychology major and devout Christian looking to help spread mental health and the love of God, to all the people of the earth, my church is asking us to set up a campaign fund to go this very important trip and every penny counts thank you for your consideration and God Bless.
