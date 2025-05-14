Support needed for my dads final arrangements

Goal:
USD $2,220
Raised:
USD $450
Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Castillo
My dad has been fighting cancer with incredible strength, but we’ve recently been told he doesn’t have much time left. While we’ve tried to prepare emotionally, nothing truly prepares you for losing a parent—or for being faced with unexpected roadblocks during such a heartbreaking time.
He had arranged to donate his body to Science Care, a program that meant a lot to him. It gave him peace knowing he could continue helping others through medical research, even after he was gone. But due to Texas Senate Bill 2721, those plans have been completely disrupted. If passed, this bill will prohibit non-transplant body donation programs like Science Care from operating in Texas.
Because of this, we were notified that his donation can no longer be accepted. We now find ourselves with no burial or cremation plans in place, and no financial means to cover the unexpected costs.
With time running out, I’m reaching out to ask for help. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward making sure my dad is laid to rest with the dignity and love he deserves. If you’re not in a place to give, please keep us in your prayers.
Thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion during the most difficult chapter of our lives.
Continued prayers for you and your family.
"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." Matthew 5:4
May 14th, 2025
My Dad Has Passed – We’re Still Asking for Help
With a heavy heart, I want to share that my dad passed away just a day after I created this fundraiser. I am heartbroken, and our family is still trying to process everything.
What makes this even harder is that we believed his final arrangements were in place. My dad had planned to donate his body to Science Care—a choice he made with love and purpose, wanting to help others through medical research. Unfortunately, due to unexpected changes tied to Texas Senate Bill 2721, Science Care was no longer able to honor that commitment. This left us with no backup plan and no financial support for burial or cremation.
This situation was never something we were prepared for, emotionally or financially. I’m still asking for help to give my dad the dignified and peaceful farewell he deserves. Every donation will go toward final expenses that came so suddenly and with no time to prepare.
I am also planning a plate sale if you can help in that way also !
If you can give, thank you. If not, please keep our family in your prayers. Your support, love, and kindness mean more than I can ever say.
