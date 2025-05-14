Support needed for my dads final arrangements

My dad has been fighting cancer with incredible strength, but we’ve recently been told he doesn’t have much time left. While we’ve tried to prepare emotionally, nothing truly prepares you for losing a parent—or for being faced with unexpected roadblocks during such a heartbreaking time.

He had arranged to donate his body to Science Care, a program that meant a lot to him. It gave him peace knowing he could continue helping others through medical research, even after he was gone. But due to Texas Senate Bill 2721, those plans have been completely disrupted. If passed, this bill will prohibit non-transplant body donation programs like Science Care from operating in Texas.

Because of this, we were notified that his donation can no longer be accepted. We now find ourselves with no burial or cremation plans in place, and no financial means to cover the unexpected costs.

With time running out, I’m reaching out to ask for help. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward making sure my dad is laid to rest with the dignity and love he deserves. If you’re not in a place to give, please keep us in your prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion during the most difficult chapter of our lives.