Helping kids stay in home

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Allen Peterson
I am raising money today to see if anybody can or is willing to help me and my family keep our home I am facing hard times , lost my job, my car, and I'm going to lose my home soon if I do not do something fast anything is appreciated thank you to all
