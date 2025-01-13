Campaign Image

Helping kids stay in home

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Allen Peterson

Campaign funds will be received by Allen Peterson

Helping kids stay in home

I am raising money today to see if anybody can or is willing to help me and my family keep our home I am facing hard times , lost my job, my car, and I'm going to lose my home soon if I do not do something fast anything is appreciated thank you to all

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 day ago

Het

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo