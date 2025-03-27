Campaign Image

Helping hand up to Denise

 USD $750

 USD $140

Campaign created by Denise Giammona

Hello, I have been unemployed for several months and I’m struggling financially. I have a new job that I will start in Just over a week. Unfortunately my savings has run out and I don’t have enough money to pay my rent. I hate ask for help but I’m at that point. Any little bit is greatly appreciated! Thank you so much! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Bartcop from locals
$ 40.00 USD
1 hour ago

