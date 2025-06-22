Helping my family

Hello my name is Michael Root. I am asking for your help. I will start by explaining why your help is needed. In the summer of 2013, I was convicted and sentenced 50 years old with 15 year parole restriction, for a crime I did not commit. I intervened in an altercation between two people. One of the people involved in the altercation, bragged about doing the crime, then later changed their story and proceeded to blame me for the crime committed. Although I involved myself in the altercation, I did not commit the crime I was charged then later convicted for. I thought taking it to jury I would be heard, to no such luck in the summer of 2013 I was sentenced.





Since being in prison, I’ve received 1 post conviction that has sat in front of the district court for 7 years with no response from the state. The Montana Innocence Project has agreed to look at my case, though they have not decided to proceed with anything at this time. My case is on Lexis Nexis at 78.Mont.L.Rev.313-333-333-37(2017). The writer explains the issue at hand better than I can. Under Montana State law, I must wait for the district court to answer my post conviction before I can bring any future litigation to the courts. I have been told that I may be able to file a Federal Habeas Corpus due to the undue delay on the part of the state. I myself do not know how to start the process, my family, although willing to help, have less of an understanding of the laws.





I am asking for help in funds for a lawyer that will accept my case, and someone who knows the laws and could help with the paperwork. That way I can get it filled with the courts, in hope that it will not be rejected. Please contact my sister for any requests for paperwork needed to help proceed with this process. Thank you for your time reading my request for help, and possible consideration. Everything is greatly appreciated.





Sincerely,

Michael Root