Supporting Shakina after Hysterectomy surgery

Hello family. As most already know, I recently had a partial hysterectomy. I will be off of work for 6 weeks. I'm looking for help to pay bills and support my 2 year old daughter Shekinah while I'm recovering because I won't have any income coming in until I go back to work. I trust Jesus completely so I won't fret. I'm just reaching out to get help. Thank you in advance for your love offering and may God continue to bless you❤️❤️❤️