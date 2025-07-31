Supporting Shakina after Hysterectomy surgery

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Shakina Bell
Hello family. As most already know, I recently had a partial hysterectomy. I will be off of work for 6 weeks. I'm looking for help to pay bills and support my 2 year old daughter Shekinah while I'm recovering because I won't have any income coming in until I go back to work. I trust Jesus completely so I won't fret. I'm just reaching out to get help. Thank you in advance for your love offering and may God continue to bless you❤️❤️❤️
Love you
Praying for complete healing!🙏🏻
Praying for you every day! Blessings dear friend!
