Supporting Shakina after Hysterectomy surgery

 USD $2,000

 USD $350

Campaign created by Shakina Bell

Campaign funds will be received by Shakina Bell

Hello family. As most already know, I recently had a partial hysterectomy. I will be off of work for 6 weeks. I'm looking for help to pay bills and support my 2 year old daughter Shekinah while I'm recovering because I won't have any income coming in until I go back to work. I trust Jesus completely so I won't fret. I'm just reaching out to get help. Thank you in advance for your love offering and may God continue to bless you❤️❤️❤️

SS
$ 100.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Love you

KH
$ 200.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Praying for complete healing!🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Praying for you every day! Blessings dear friend!

