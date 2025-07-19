Helping Jessica Fight Cancer

I am a 45 year old single woman who just a few months ago lost her job as a Paralegal due to no fault of my own, and now three months later, I’ve been diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma of my left breast. I am currently in chemo therapy, which will be followed by mastectomy and reconstruction and then radiation before they will call my treatment complete

I am looking to get back to work as soon as I can, but in the meantime I need your help

While I have a wonderful group of friends and family who are trying to support me in person, I am struggling to make rent these next two months in addition to all of my utilities and other bills.

I never saw myself as someone who would ever ask for help publicly, but if there ever was a time I need it, it is now.

Thank you and God Bless you.