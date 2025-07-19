Helping Jessica Fight Cancer

Monthly Goal:
USD $10,000
Total Raised:
USD $228
Raised this month:
USD $228
I am a 45 year old single woman who just a few months ago lost her job as a Paralegal due to no fault of my own, and now three months later, I’ve been diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma of my left breast. I am currently in chemo therapy, which will be followed by mastectomy and reconstruction and then radiation before they will call my treatment complete
I am looking to get back to work as soon as I can, but in the meantime I need your help
While I have a wonderful group of friends and family who are trying to support me in person, I am struggling to make rent these next two months in addition to all of my utilities and other bills.
I never saw myself as someone who would ever ask for help publicly, but if there ever was a time I need it, it is now.
Thank you and God Bless you.
Those who rest in the shelter of the most high will find rest in the shadow of the almighty. This I declare of the lord: HE alone is my refuge, my place of Safety, He is my God and I am trusting Him. Psalm 91: 1,2. We love you and are praying for you.
Love you sweet one!
Wishing you the best!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.