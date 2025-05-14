Helping Andrea heal from Stage IV Leiomyosarcoma

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,557
Campaign funds will be received by Andrea Corrigan
My beautiful daughter Andrea has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Leiomyosarcoma. It has been characterized as Stage IV with tumor noted in her liver and lungs.
Let me tell you a little about our daughter. She is one of the most selfless, kind, loving, giving people I have ever known. She will sacrifice herself to take care of others evidenced by the fact that she quit her job and moved to tiny Big Stone Gap Virginia to help take care of her father, George (my husband). She had finally been approved by the local Veterans Administration to be his paid caregiver the day we found out about her tumor. What a cruel irony. She has become the one who needs care…and prayer.
We are people of faith. George led Andrea to Christ the week after her diagnosis. We have been asking God to show Himself to her through this process and He has done that so magnificently, leaving no room for doubt that He has her safely in His care. We have chosen to seek treatment at the University of Virginia Cancer Center, about 5 hours from our current home, as they have a sarcoma specialist. On Sunday May 3rd, we drove to the Cancer Center without an appointment and 4 days later she had seen a sarcoma specialist, gotten a CT of her lungs, ultrasounds of her heart and legs and had a port placed for chemotherapy. She begins that process May 19th. We are praying fervently for a cure! He is able!
Andrea is very weak and malnourished right now. This tumor has ravaged her in the last month. She has lost so much weight and been in horrible pain. The sarcoma specialist has addressed every need in an efficient, caring manner. We are so filled with thankfulness for the outstanding care she has received so far.
Due to the severity of her illness and the need for immediate medical attention, we have made the decision to rent a house near the hospital in Waynesboro, Virginia. However, we need your help to cover the costs of rent, medical, and other related expenses. We are seeking $10,000 in funding to ensure that Andrea receives the best possible care and can fight this terrible disease. Any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. Please help us support our beloved daughter during this challenging time. We also ask that you would join with us in prayer for some specific needs/concerns:
George and I have seen God’s faithfulness and the power of prayer very clearly in our lives. Our dearest friends and family prayed and carried us through George’s cancer and sepsis journey. It will take all of us to intercede on Andrea’s behalf. Please pray and ask God how you can join with us to come alongside Andrea on this journey. She would never ask, but when two or more of us are gathered, He is there with us. We will be known by our love for each other. Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity toward Andrea.
Prayers for healing and comfort!
"Thank you so much for your generosity toward Andrea! We are forever grateful!" By Sherry Corrigan
Praying for strength and healing. Love you guys.
"Thank you so much my friend! Don’t know what we’d ever do without you! Andrea sends love!" By Sherry Corrigan
Praying for healing in Jesus name.
"Thank you so much for your generosity toward Andrea! We appreciate and love you so much!" By Sherry Corrigan
Praying for Andre’s healing.
"From Andrea: Thank you for such a wonderful gift. Thank you with all my heart" By Sherry Corrigan
This donation along with our continuing prayers for my wonderful sister to continue to find the strength and courage to continue this fight... I love you Sis.
"From Andrea: Thank you for the prayers and the donation. " By Sherry Corrigan
Praying for comfort and healing.
"Thank you so much for your kind donation for Andrea! We appreciate it so much and have thanked God for you!" By Sherry Corrigan
Praying for Andrea’s healing and believing God for her miracle! Prayers for George and Sherry as you minister to her!
"Thank you so much for your generosity and prayers! We have thanked God for you and your kindness! Love you my friend!" By Sherry Corrigan
Praying!!!
"Thank you so much Genna! We appreciate you so much and pray you will be richly blessed for your generosity toward Andrea!" By Sherry Corrigan
My partner had Leiomyosarcoma. My heart is with you.
"Thank you so much for your generosity toward Andrea. We have already thanked God for you and your kindness. Our prayers are with you as well. " By Sherry Corrigan
Sending prayers and love to Andrea.
"Thank you so much for your generosity and prayers. We have thanked God for you and your kindness toward Andrea!" By Sherry Corrigan
Praying🙏🙏🙏
"Thank you so much Micheline. We are so blessed by your generosity toward Andrea. We pray blessing over you and hope to see you one day soon!" By Sherry Corrigan
I am praying for Andrea. My Mama would have been 97 on May 17th. That is why I picked this odd amount to donate. I want to honor her and help you all! Much love!! ❤️
"What a blessing you are! What a beautiful way to honor your mother. We pray you will be richly blessed for your kindness toward Andrea!" By Sherry Corrigan
Praying for Andrea.
"Thank you so much for your generous donation and prayers. We pray blessings over your for your kindness toward Andrea!" By Sherry Corrigan
June 10th, 2025
Today’s update brings us back to the Emily Couric Cancer Center in Charlottesville. Andrea had her 2nd chemo treatment yesterday. Today she is here for 2 units of blood and some ladies to help with the huge amount of swelling in her legs. She gained 6 pounds between yesterday and today and I’m sure it’s water weight. Right now the plan is to complete 1 more cycle of chemo and then have a CT scan to see if the chemo is working. If it is, we will do 1-3 more treatments with the hope of starting maintenance at the end of those treatments. That will be 1 drug delivered by pump over 24 hours every 21 days. If the scan shows no improvement, she will start a different treatment regimen for 3 cycles and then repeat a scan. Her pain is finally better with her current drug regimen
Please pray for:
- the swelling to go down and stay down
- the chemo to do its job. We want remission!
- wisdom & blessings for her entire health care team
- the ability to give grace and space as we all navigate this journey
- my sister Teri as she holds the fort down at home and keeps the business rolling. Her help is invaluable
- safe travels for Marc as he returns this coming weekend.
We love and appreciate each of you so much! Keep praying as you are reminded of us!
May 27th, 2025
We pray everyone is doing well. Andrea wanted me to be sure to tell everyone thank you so much for your prayers, notes of encouragement and donations. We all appreciate it so much!
It’s been a week of ups and downs. She had her chemo on the 19th, then received blood on the 20th. That seemed to perk her up a little and she actually had a little energy! She struggled with some nausea later in the week but the medication seemed to help. She takes one medication 3 times per day for nausea and then has another medication for if the sickness breaks through. So far it seems to help. She’s trying to eat but everything makes her feel so full due to the size of the tumor. We’ve resorted to high calorie liquids but she’s lactose Intolerant so that’s a bit of a challenge. All in all, I’d say she’s doing pretty good considering. We have an appointment with her oncologist tomorrow just to check in and get some blood work. She wants to keep a close watch on Andrea as she begins this process. We feel blessed to have her. She’s very compassionate and caring and seems to be genuinely concerned for Andrea.
George and I will be heading home on Sunday for some doctors appointments. We will be back before her second chemo treatment. Please keep us in your prayers for safe travels. Please pray that Andrea continues to do well with the nausea and that she’s able to eat. That is going to be so important as these treatments continue.
Again, thank you so much for your concern and care!
May 19th, 2025
Here for Andrea’s first chemo. Long day. Started at 8:30 this morning for bloodwork then a visit with the doctor followed by education and the actual infusion. We should be finished around 5:30 today. Tomorrow she has a blood transfusion at 1pm. Please pray specifically against nausea and vomiting and that she would be able to get 2000 calories daily. Also pray for this chemo to work in a mighty way! To God be the glory! Great things he is doing and will do!
