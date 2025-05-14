Helping Andrea heal from Stage IV Leiomyosarcoma

My beautiful daughter Andrea has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Leiomyosarcoma. It has been characterized as Stage IV with tumor noted in her liver and lungs.

Let me tell you a little about our daughter. She is one of the most selfless, kind, loving, giving people I have ever known. She will sacrifice herself to take care of others evidenced by the fact that she quit her job and moved to tiny Big Stone Gap Virginia to help take care of her father, George (my husband). She had finally been approved by the local Veterans Administration to be his paid caregiver the day we found out about her tumor. What a cruel irony. She has become the one who needs care…and prayer.

We are people of faith. George led Andrea to Christ the week after her diagnosis. We have been asking God to show Himself to her through this process and He has done that so magnificently, leaving no room for doubt that He has her safely in His care. We have chosen to seek treatment at the University of Virginia Cancer Center, about 5 hours from our current home, as they have a sarcoma specialist. On Sunday May 3rd, we drove to the Cancer Center without an appointment and 4 days later she had seen a sarcoma specialist, gotten a CT of her lungs, ultrasounds of her heart and legs and had a port placed for chemotherapy. She begins that process May 19th. We are praying fervently for a cure! He is able!

Andrea is very weak and malnourished right now. This tumor has ravaged her in the last month. She has lost so much weight and been in horrible pain. The sarcoma specialist has addressed every need in an efficient, caring manner. We are so filled with thankfulness for the outstanding care she has received so far.

Due to the severity of her illness and the need for immediate medical attention, we have made the decision to rent a house near the hospital in Waynesboro, Virginia. However, we need your help to cover the costs of rent, medical, and other related expenses. We are seeking $10,000 in funding to ensure that Andrea receives the best possible care and can fight this terrible disease. Any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. Please help us support our beloved daughter during this challenging time. We also ask that you would join with us in prayer for some specific needs/concerns:

For the tumor to respond quickly and completely to the chemotherapy

For Andrea to be able to eat and gain some weight. Her chemo is especially vicious. She needs to build her reserves to withstand the side effects

For every member of her care team

For us, to be sensitive to the Holy Spirit and to stand on the promise that He is faithful and will work ALL things for good

For Andrea, and all of us, to feel God’s presence in every moment of every day

Peace that passes understanding

George and I have seen God’s faithfulness and the power of prayer very clearly in our lives. Our dearest friends and family prayed and carried us through George’s cancer and sepsis journey. It will take all of us to intercede on Andrea’s behalf. Please pray and ask God how you can join with us to come alongside Andrea on this journey. She would never ask, but when two or more of us are gathered, He is there with us. We will be known by our love for each other. Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity toward Andrea.