A New Life for Rocky

Rocky showed up on our door step recently and upon returning him to our neighbors house, we realized his living conditions were neglectful and abusive.

Rocky has never had vetinary care. He was left outside 24/7, tethered and ignored besides the occasional food or water. After speaking with his owners, we offered to take him and help him find a new home of which they had no issues with.

Despite Rocky receiving inadequate care, he has remained loving. He has puppy tendencies in a full grown body but we can already tell he is very smart and easy to train.

We are hoping to get Rocky into a vet as soon as possible to start the care he deserves-get him vaccinated, neutered, and his health screened. We aren't sure yet if he is the right fit for our family but we do want him to have a happy and healthy life, whoever that may be with.

Your donations will go towards the vetinary costs he needs to be adopted to his forever home as shelters and rescues are quite full and being a one income family, anything you can spare will help us and this pup start a new and happier life!

Thank you kindly,

The Smith Family