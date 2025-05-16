Help Hastings Heal: Ongoing Medical Care

Hi friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,



I’m reaching out to share my ongoing medical journey. I have struggled with my health since I was a teenager, however these past few years it has gotten to the point where my symptoms are disabling. I’m reaching out to share the details of my medical situation, and to humbly ask for your support. The financial burden is more than we can manage alone.



After years of debilitating migraines—something I’ve struggled with since I was a teenager—I finally found relief through a specialized form of chiropractic biophysics care. For the first time in years, I’ve experienced real improvement. But due to a neck injury and scoliosis, the road to healing my spine will be longer than expected. My doctor has recommended weekly (or ideally 2-3 times a week) visits for up to two years to stabilize and restore healthy spinal function. Each session costs $92, and while the frequency will decrease as I improve, the financial weight adds up quickly.



At the same time, I’ve been battling extreme exhaustion. It has gotten to the point where I struggle to get out of bed some days. After many tests, I’ve learned I’m dealing with 25 food sensitivities, severe gut dysbiosis, low hormone levels, and widespread inflammation. I’ve radically changed my diet and tried an intense supplement protocol that helped—though it cost $400/month. I’m now seeking a second opinion to find a more affordable way to treat these underlying issues without sacrificing progress.

In total, my anticipated needs for 12 months of care include:

- $92 per chiropractic session, 1–3x a week for spinal rehab = $4,784 to $14,352

- Up to $400/month for gut and hormone treatment (for 6 months) = $2,400

Total: $7,184 to $16,752

At this time it is unclear how much it is going to cost for a second year of treatment. It depends on how quickly my body responds.

I am beyond excited to have apparent answers as to why I have been suffering this badly for so long. It is my desperate hope that this treatment is the avenue to recovery. The road looks long and financially daunting, but I am so grateful for the light at the end of the tunnel and the hope that healing is possible!



If you feel led to give, your support would be a huge help in lifting this burden. I’m incredibly grateful for the ways God is sustaining me in this process, and for the community walking with me.



Thank you for taking the time to read and consider supporting my healing journey.



With Gratitude and Love,

Hastings & David