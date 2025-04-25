Feed Homeless Pets in Indonesia

Hello, my name is Alwan and I have a sanctuary for abandoned wild animals in Indonesia. Unfortunately, I'm facing a financial crisis that's making it difficult for me to buy food and other essential supplies for the animals. That's why I'm reaching out to the kind-hearted people of GiveSendGo to help me provide for these loving creatures.

As an animal lover and caretaker, I've dedicated my life to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. My sanctuary is currently home to over 20 animals, including dogs, cats, and birds. Without the necessary funds, I'm struggling to provide them with the basic necessities they require to survive.

Your generosity can make a huge difference in the lives of these animals. Every rupiah counts, and I'm grateful for any amount you can contribute. With your help, I can continue to provide the care and love that these animals deserve.

Please help me make a difference in the lives of these homeless pets by donating to my campaign today. Together, we can make sure they have a warm, safe, and nutritious home. Thank you for your kindness and support! #animalrescue #homelesspets #GiveSendGo