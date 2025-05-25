Helping Heal Fiona

Fiona is turning six years old this June. Fiona has never spoken a sentence, played with other kids, or played with toys like most kids do. Fiona was diagnosed with Autism before she was three years old and Apraxia when she was 4 years old.

Autism of her level affects her socialization, her thinking, awareness, sleep, diet, activities, comprehension, and so much more. To her parents, it has inflicted a pain that I wish no other parent would have to endure.

Despite being in multiple therapies starting at a young age, Fiona’s progress in many areas has been incredibly slow. When she was four years old, we knew there was something besides Autism that was hindering her ability to speak. Not only that, but several gross and fine motor skills that she desperately needed were not developing.

After seeing countless therapists, we FINALLY got her Apraxia diagnosis. Apraxia is a motor planning disorder. The easiest way to conceptualize CAD (Childhood Apraxia of Speech) is to think of a stroke victim. They know what they want to say, but have extreme difficulty planning the motor movements it takes to make those sounds.

CAD also affects the upper body limbs - so Fiona’s arms, hands, and fingers have trouble receiving signals from her brain. This makes everything difficult for her. This is why it’s hard for her to hold utensils, a crayon, or anything requires fine motor skill.

As Fiona’s parents, we are FULLY committed to trying any therapy that will help her brain and body recover from her diagnoses. Hyperbaric therapy has shown much success in Autistic children, as well as people with speech and motor issues due to a brain disorder. It is our next step in Fiona’s healing. One set of 5 treatments is $650, and 4 sets of 5 are recommended.

We are in many other therapies to help teach her the skills she needs, as well as paying for her neurofeedback therapy. We need your help in getting Fiona the treatment that we feel has a real shot at HEALING her BRAIN - the place where most of her problems originate.

May God bless you abundantly for your gift, and PLEASE know that in reality, a price cannot be put on your gift. For you are helping us gain something that cannot be priced.

We are SO grateful.

With Love,

The Ortiz Family