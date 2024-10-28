Sarsfield Freedom Fund

Patriotic support of William Sarsfield III

To anyone who knows William Sarsfield III, you haven't forgotten about the impact he made in your life or his wife, Carrie. Every friend who has found themselves around them knows how pure and genuine they have been to so many people. Friends turned into family. Never would they ask for anything, and to the contrary, they found themselves being God-led to take in those who needed some kindness. They were always the givers in life.

William took his wife, Carrie, to Washington to visit close friends and see our Capital on January 6, 2021. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both of them, especially given the circumstances they were given in life. Carrie, who was battling Kidney failure and enduring dialysis treatments 3x a week to keep her as healthy as possible, didn't get out much for that reason. William, out of pure love was at her side as much as he was able. Which was often with the life they created for their son and themselves.

William and Carrie attended President Trump's Speech after Trump put the invitation out to his constituents. William eventually made his way down to what is known as the "tunnel" on the Capital grounds.

Because of that, and subsequent actions, the Federal Government is accusing William of Felony degree charges that have a range of 2-20 years if found guilty. The Plea agreement offered is one that William would have to give up his rights from being able to vote, to own a firearm as well as, be labeled a domestic terrorist (his suit is being brought by the Federal Counterterrorism Agency) while admitting guilt to what he is being accused of. He is not guilty of what they say he is guilty of.

On February 14, 2023, William was arrested at his home by the FBI on a complaint filed (a tip was made by a local Democrat who saw a comment on a Facebook post that they did not agree with about J6). He was not allowed to speak with his Constitutional Sheriff who was present at the time, but not informed William wanted to speak with him. An FBI agent furthered that he "couldn't do anything anyways." William was taken to an out-of-district jail in Garland and was subsequently released the next day on a PR bond and is now under restrictions.

After 6 months of what turned out to be just the beginning of a long legal battle, William lost Carrie to her lifelong battle on August 10, 2023. Those who knew Carrie knew she was his rock. Two fish in a fishbowl is what hear him say. They, and now him, are always helping others, doing what is right, standing up for our rights as Americans, and keeping God at the forefront of all.

William is not taking the plea which in turn sets the trial date for April 29, 2024. The day after his birthday. Not to mention, his first birthday without Carrie.

The trial will be intense as he battles the life he has while being oppressed by our current administration and those who are trying to set an example of gentle giants such as William.

His public defender, however, has pegged him as the "heave " that the Federal Government is labeling him as. After the original #bandanawolverine before they knew his name. A local Federal Attorney is willing to take the case, at the cost of between $100-150k. This Attorney has a great reputation and is well worth the cost of hiring him to assist in the case and not leaving it up to his public defender who has already shown she isn't willing to give him fair representation. Due to her own political beliefs.

At the end of the day, William has suffered much loss and has had his Constitutional Rights infringed upon by many with a badge and a title trying to set an example of him for the bigger picture. The bigger picture means the election fraud, Trump's upcoming election, and the Supreme Court hearing on his case, which will subsequently bring down the corrupt deep state.

Any amount is a blessing. This will be a long road ahead for William and his son, Patrick and even $1 helps to the bigger picture. A share and especially prayers. God willing, William will be found not guilty, be able to come home, and keep spreading the joy that is with him everywhere he goes