Support the White Family

Amelia, a sweet 7 year old little girl, was just diagnosed with B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. She has an older sister, a little brother, a new baby brother on the way later this summer, and the best Mom and Dad. Considering the journey that lies ahead, I have started this “give send go” to raise money for this wonderful family. Medical bills, time off work, meals, and giving extra support to Amos, Liz, Amelia, Addie, Tritt, and Baby White. We love you all, we thank you for being so open with your journey, and we are with you all the way!

Click here to provide a meal for the family: Link to the Meal Train

Created by: Sarah, owner of BirdieRae KC