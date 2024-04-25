Campaign Image

Support the White Family

Amelia, a sweet 7 year old little girl, was just diagnosed with B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. She has an older sister, a little brother, a new baby brother on the way later this summer, and the best Mom and Dad. Considering the journey that lies ahead, I have started this “give send go” to raise money for this wonderful family. Medical bills, time off work, meals, and giving extra support to Amos, Liz, Amelia, Addie, Tritt, and Baby White. We love you all, we thank you for being so open with your journey, and we are with you all the way!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless

Sharon Hochard
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Snyder Family
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Kooser family
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

The Orange Ampersand
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Sending love & prayers! 🧡

The Buchan Family
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Praying for your family and healing for sweet Amelia!

Elaina Armstrong
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

I pray for your sweet girl, may the Lord be with you ❤️

Linda and Ray Hittle
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Praying for this little angel and her parents.

Scott and Kandi Schaake
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Sending thoughts and prayers to your whole family! ❤️ Hugs for Amelia-stay strong girl!🌸

Frost Family
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Mike ans Ranae Sample
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Dominic Pitts
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Henning Family
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Sending prayers for strength to Millie and the rest of the family.

Grandma Gigi
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

I hope and pray that the treatment goes well and Millie has a speedy recovery. Prayers and love sent. I love you.

Heather DeMaranville
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Joy Worthy KC Regional Homes
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

My heart wishes Amelia successful treatment. Your family will be in my prayers. Stay strong & keep the faith!

Meta Cunningham
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Prayers for your beautiful daughter

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Updates

Update #2

February 3rd, 2025

Update #1

February 3rd, 2025

Hello- We’re 9/29 months into Amelia’s treatment. Currently going through the “worst anticipated” phase. 4weeks into that. She just had her 2nd unexpected admission due to fever/illnesses and spent 3 weeks in the hospital. Prayers are appreciated. Here is her caring bridge link. Thank you

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/7a03b7e2-068f-11ef-841f-79bb729261f5?utm_source=website_share&amp;utm_medium=share_button&amp;utm_term=&amp;utm_content=link_share_button&amp;utm_campaign=private_home_page

Update Update #1 Image

