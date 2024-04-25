Support the White Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,990
Campaign funds will be received by Liz White
Amelia, a sweet 7 year old little girl, was just diagnosed with B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. She has an older sister, a little brother, a new baby brother on the way later this summer, and the best Mom and Dad. Considering the journey that lies ahead, I have started this “give send go” to raise money for this wonderful family. Medical bills, time off work, meals, and giving extra support to Amos, Liz, Amelia, Addie, Tritt, and Baby White. We love you all, we thank you for being so open with your journey, and we are with you all the way!
Click here to provide a meal for the family: Link to the Meal Train
Created by: Sarah, owner of BirdieRae KC
God Bless
Sending love & prayers! 🧡
Praying for your family and healing for sweet Amelia!
I pray for your sweet girl, may the Lord be with you ❤️
Praying for this little angel and her parents.
Sending thoughts and prayers to your whole family! ❤️ Hugs for Amelia-stay strong girl!🌸
🙏🙏
Sending prayers for strength to Millie and the rest of the family.
I hope and pray that the treatment goes well and Millie has a speedy recovery. Prayers and love sent. I love you.
My heart wishes Amelia successful treatment. Your family will be in my prayers. Stay strong & keep the faith!
Prayers for your beautiful daughter
February 3rd, 2025
Hello- We’re 9/29 months into Amelia’s treatment. Currently going through the “worst anticipated” phase. 4weeks into that. She just had her 2nd unexpected admission due to fever/illnesses and spent 3 weeks in the hospital. Prayers are appreciated. Here is her caring bridge link. Thank you
https://www.caringbridge.org/site/7a03b7e2-068f-11ef-841f-79bb729261f5?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term=&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=private_home_page
