Tristan's Truck Tragedy - A Family's Fight for Financial Stability





Meet Tristan, a long-haul truck driver who's been on the road for years, supporting his family with his hard work and dedication. On June 5th, 2025, his life took a devastating turn when his truck went off the road and rolled down an embankment while he was taking his turn to sleep - leaving him with multiple injuries, including a broken back in two places.

Tristan's job cannot provide him with the financial support he needs during this difficult time. Workman's comp will not cover his or his family's immediate expenses. That's where we come in. We need your help to raise $80,000 to cover Tristan's medical expenses, lost wages, and his family's living expenses while he is unable to work.

Your contribution will go directly towards helping Tristan and his family navigate this challenging period. Every dollar counts, and your support will make a significant difference in their lives.

Let's rally together to help Tristan get the medical care he needs, support his family during this time, and ensure they can maintain their financial stability. Your generosity will help Tristan get back on his feet and back on the road, doing what he loves and providing for his family.

Thank you for considering supporting Tristan and his family. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in their lives.

#TristansTruckTragedy #FamilyFinancialStability #MedicalExpenses #LostWages #CrowdfundingForACause