Help Tim with bills while he waits for disability

Since the death of my wife Leslie in November 2024 to cancer, it's been a struggle financially because I'm disabled and Leslie's income was the only consistent income. I am currently being reviewed for social security disability because I suffer from chronic pain in 70% of my body due to failed back surgeries and as such I'm unable to work. I have lost cell phone service due to inability to pay and I'm about to lose internet for the same reason. Utilities are also close to being shut off. I hate being in this position having to ask others for money, but I don't know what else to do. Please help if you can.
Everything will be ok my friend! Keep your hopes up, God is mindful of you and He loves you
