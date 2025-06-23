Help Tiffney Reunite with her Kids

Hi friends,

I’m sharing this for my friend Tiffney. She’s a loving mom fighting to be reunited with her daughters after a heartbreaking and unjust court ruling. Please take a moment to read, share, or give if you can.

From the moment Kendall and Kora were born, Tiffney’s world revolved around them. She was the best mom. She poured her heart and soul into her girls by teaching them daily, throwing the most special birthday parties, bedtime snuggles every morning and night, creating traditions, and just everyday moments that made her girls feel seen, safe, and deeply loved.

You can see by the smiles on their faces in every single picture that these girls were not only happy and cared for well but they love their mom so much and feel comfortable to be goofy and be themselves with her too.

Today however, Tiffney is waking up to silence from her two girls. She’s missing out on holidays, birthdays, special milestones and big life events. Her daughters have been taken from her, not because she’s unfit, unsafe, or unloving, but because the system failed to see the truth.

Her ex, who spent years mentally abusing her, has now taken his control to the courtroom. He’s used the legal system as a weapon, twisting stories in the parenting communication apps, demanding money in exchange for access to the kids time and game schedules (which is the only time she can see them bc she can’t even afford their monitored visits,) and manipulating custody in ways that break Tiffney’s heart daily. She gives over half her paycheck to them weekly already (court ordered) and still, it’s never enough. Not for him. Not for this broken system.

Tiffney has full custody of her three other children who are thriving under her care. They are happy, healthy, and cherished. There’s no history of harm toward her kids, no substance abuse, no reason at all that Kendall and Kora shouldn’t be with their mom. Not only that, but the girls have three siblings they don’t even get to see or grow up with. Two little sisters and an older brother who love them so much.

This isn’t about safety. It’s about control. And it’s destroying a family who just want to be in each other’s lives. This is about an ex who wants to hurt Tiffney over and over and for the last year he’s been successful.

As bad as this has hurt her, Tiffney is ready to fight. She just can’t do it alone. She needs our help.

If you feel moved to help, your donation will go directly toward legal representation to bring her girls home at least 50% of the time.

As a way to give back, Tiffney is offering free photography sessions to anyone who donates—because even in her heartbreak, she’s still thinking about how to love and serve others.

Please share. Please give if you can. Help bring Kendall and Kora back to the arms that have always been home