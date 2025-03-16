Help Thula afford housing after leaving hospital

It has been brought to my attention by my friend Nikki Waqas that a kind, sweet 74 year old lady named Shula will be discharge by the hospital that Nikki works out without a home to go too tomorrow March 17, 2025. Nikki has been spending the last 3 days with her giving her OT and has gotten to know her. She has just had a bad string of luck. She has been living in her truck after loosing her home. Her income is about $1000 a month but after paying storage and other bills she is left with only $300 a month. We have found an amazing person named Sandy who will donate an old RV that needs repairs, it needs 4 new tires, needs leak repairs and a few other minor things. We may have a place for her to park it for free. However, if that falls through she will need rent for an RV park about $400/month plus electric (but need to confirm that price). We are asking for help to get these repairs done. We need 2 tow RV from Palestine TX, make repairs and hopefully get enough to pay for rent and bill until she finds work. She would like to work in anything that is not labor intensive. Please if you can make any small donation we would greatly appreciate it!!! I have an empty home that she can stay for about a week while we make repairs, so hoping to get this done rather quickly so she doesn't end up sleeping in her truck.