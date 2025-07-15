Let's Help the Kelly's Rebuild

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,675
A close family in our community, Doug and Candi Kelly, recently experienced a devastating house fire, losing a lot of their belongings in the process. Thankfully, everyone is safe, but as they prepare to move into a new home, they’re starting from scratch with not very much.
We’re coming together to rally around them with love and support! This fund will help provide essential household items like kitchen supplies, furniture, bedding, and other daily necessities to get them back on their feet.
If you feel led to give, whether through a donation or by offering items they can use, every bit makes a difference! Let’s show them they’re not alone in this and remind them how powerful community can be in times of need.
Just a bump in the road on the journey we’re on. God will make a way , He always has !
We’re standing in faith with you, believing that God will restore above and beyond what was lost. He is near to the brokenhearted, and He promises to make all things new. What was taken will never compare to what He is preparing. 🙏 “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing!” — Isaiah 43:18–19
We love you guys and are sorry you have been subjected to such difficulty. I know you know that God is in control. May he guide your steps and decisions.
God will make a way
Blessings on the journey
🙏❤️
