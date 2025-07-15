Let's Help the Kelly's Rebuild

A close family in our community, Doug and Candi Kelly, recently experienced a devastating house fire, losing a lot of their belongings in the process. Thankfully, everyone is safe, but as they prepare to move into a new home, they’re starting from scratch with not very much.

We’re coming together to rally around them with love and support! This fund will help provide essential household items like kitchen supplies, furniture, bedding, and other daily necessities to get them back on their feet.

If you feel led to give, whether through a donation or by offering items they can use, every bit makes a difference! Let’s show them they’re not alone in this and remind them how powerful community can be in times of need.

Thank you for giving and going with us!