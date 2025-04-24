New Goat Enclosure Fundraiser

As most of you know about 2 years ago, I helped a neighbor by rescuing his goats that were going to be seized. There are over 50 goats and they have outgrown their current enclosure. We are trying to raise funds to build them a new enclosure and put better fencing up for them. We have started to put back money for this, but are far from our goal and the goats need a new enclosure before winter.

I am reaching out to our community to help us raise the $10,000 needed to build the new enclosure and provide better living conditions for these beautiful creatures. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us closer to our goal and make a significant difference in the lives of these goats.

As an animal lover, I understand the importance of providing proper care and living conditions for our furry friends. These goats deserve a safe and comfortable environment, and with your help, we can make that a reality.

Let's work together to make a difference in the lives of these goats! Your support will not only improve their living conditions but will also help to ensure their well-being and longevity. Thank you for considering contributing to our campaign. Together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of these amazing animals.