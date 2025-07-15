Help Save Bulma Emergency Vet Fund





Hi, my name is Ashley or to some Hive, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart. My dog Bulma needs urgent medical care, and I can’t do it alone.





Bulma is more than a pet she’s my best friend, my comfort, and part of my family. She’s been showing serious symptoms,changes in behavior. After researching and speaking with others, there's a real fear this could be something life-threatening that needs emergency surgery to save her life.





Unfortunately, the cost of diagnostics, bloodwork, X-rays, and possibly surgery is more than I can afford right now. That’s why I’ve created this page to ask for your help.









🏥 What Your Donation Will Cover:





Veterinary exam & diagnostics – $100–$300





Bloodwork, X-ray, or ultrasound – $200–$500





Emergency surgery (if needed) – $1,000–$2,500





Medications & aftercare – $100–$300









Every single dollar helps. Whether it's $5 or $50, your support could be the difference between life and death for Bulma.













🙏 Please Share & Pray





If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this page or saying a prayer for Bulma. I believe in the power of community and compassion, and I’m so grateful for every act of kindness during this tough time.





Thank you for helping us fight for Bulma.

With love,

Hive