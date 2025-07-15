Help Save Bulma Emergency Vet Fund

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $520
Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Mundin
Hi, my name is Ashley or to some Hive, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart. My dog Bulma needs urgent medical care, and I can’t do it alone.
Bulma is more than a pet she’s my best friend, my comfort, and part of my family. She’s been showing serious symptoms,changes in behavior. After researching and speaking with others, there's a real fear this could be something life-threatening that needs emergency surgery to save her life.
Unfortunately, the cost of diagnostics, bloodwork, X-rays, and possibly surgery is more than I can afford right now. That’s why I’ve created this page to ask for your help.
🏥 What Your Donation Will Cover:
Veterinary exam & diagnostics – $100–$300
Bloodwork, X-ray, or ultrasound – $200–$500
Emergency surgery (if needed) – $1,000–$2,500
Medications & aftercare – $100–$300
Every single dollar helps. Whether it's $5 or $50, your support could be the difference between life and death for Bulma.
🙏 Please Share & Pray
If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this page or saying a prayer for Bulma. I believe in the power of community and compassion, and I’m so grateful for every act of kindness during this tough time.
Thank you for helping us fight for Bulma.
With love,
Hive
Praying Bulma makes a full recovery
Praying for your sweet Bulma and family.
Love you Bulma. ❤️❤️❤️
Praying for your fur baby 🫶🏼
Hope this helps. Praying for her. I know how i felt when this happened to me
Praying for you dog! 🫶🏼
❤️🙏
Sending love and light!
This is Mari from TikTok. Hugs to you and your dog. Dogs are family ❤️
From one dog lover to another, may Bulma feel everyone’s love and get better soon.”
July 17th, 2025
🐾 Bulma Vet Update 💔
Bulma went to the vet today, and it’s been a tough one. She’s been diagnosed with pyometra, a serious infection that’s especially dangerous for older dogs who haven’t been spayed. The infection has started to get into her bloodstream and reached her liver — but thankfully, not severely yet.
Right now, she’s on four different medications, and the vets did X-rays, blood panels, and more to assess her condition. We’ll be going back in about a week to recheck her bloodwork.
If she pulls through and her blood levels improve, she’ll be able to undergo surgery.
Because truthfully — if Bulma doesn’t get this surgery, she won’t make it. There’s no other option. Surgery is her only chance at survival.
FROM MY HUSBAND: Bulma isn’t just a dog she’s my heart. She’s helped me through PTSD, through the hardest times after deployment, and even before I had kids, she was my reason to keep going. She’s traveled the U.S. with me. She’s been everything to me.
For those who’ve ever had a dog facing medical issues or have lost one, you know how heavy this feels. Right now, we’re taking it one day at a time.
The good news: She’s eating a little today, and that’s a sign of hope. 🙏
Thank you to everyone who has donated or prayed you don’t know how much it means. Every bit of help goes to Bulma’s care. And if there’s anything extra beyond her medical costs, it will go toward helping other pets in need or supporting an animal rescue organization.
Please keep Bulma in your thoughts. I’ll keep you posted on what the next vet visit reveals.
— With love & gratitude 💛🐾
The Mundin Family
