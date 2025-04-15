Support for Cousin Roy

I am starting this campaign because I have exhausted all other options in affording the care and help needed for my very ill cousin Roy. Roy has always been the fun and funny cousin in our family and my favorite cousin growing up. We are only 9 weeks apart in age. But, later on into adulthood, Roy developed a severe OCD accompanied by an anxiety disorder and depression. Psychotropic drugs and therapies became his new normal. He could never live alone and after living with several different family members over the years, he is now in a small apartment in my home.

Roy is 68, not that old, but has recently developed non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver, mainly due to decades of taking heavy duty medications to help control his many mental challenges. They have taken their toll on his digestive health. The accelerated progression of the disease has led to him being bedridden. This also means he requires the help of home health aides and which he requires more hours than he or I can even afford. Family help is extremely limited.

My goal is to keep Roy at home, where he wants to be with his cat. He is in hospice care at home and this is where he and I believe he will be most comfortable. He requires a liver transplant for his condition, but is not considered ‘eligible’ due to his poor state of health. He has been given only months to live. Medicaid is not a viable option and he cannot afford self-pay for the required help. He has almost next to nothing, which if it comes to it, includes any preplanning for his funeral or burial costs.

Finally, what is most important, is that Roy is a believer in Jesus Christ and His promises. He knows death is not the end and there is victory over death through Jesus Christ our Lord.

“Give, and it will be given to you. They will pour into your lap a good measure— pressed down, shaken together, and running over. For by your standard of measure it will be measured to you in return.” - Luke 6:38