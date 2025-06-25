Campaign Image

Support for the Auterson Family

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Rocky Auterson

Campaign funds will be received by Rocky Auterson

We are grateful for your support during this incredibly difficult time for Rocky Auterson and his family. This fundraiser has been established to provide comprehensive assistance to the Auterson family as they navigate the many challenges surrounding Rocky's case.

Purpose of the Fund

While legal defense is a critical part of this journey, we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses. The funds raised will also support a range of urgent and necessary needs that have emerged as a result of this situation, including — but not limited to — basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and etc.

We ask for your continued prayers, support, and solidarity. Your contribution not only helps protect and stabilize the family but also serves as a powerful message of community care and resistance in the face of injustice.


Thank you for standing with the Autersons.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Hope this helps

Updates

Prayer Requests

