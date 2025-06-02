Surviving Abuse Seeking Safety

As a domestic violence survivor, I've endured years of financial and emotional abuse from my ex-husband. Despite having no direct contact with him for almost 4 years, he's continued to stalk and threaten me, causing me to lose my job and now facing the risk of losing my home. I'm seeking $15,000 to relocate and start a new life, free from fear and abuse. Your support can help me and my children escape this nightmare and begin healing. The state I live in lacks in supports for survivors past leaving and finding a homeless shelter, and that’s where we started 7 years ago. My kids mental health cannot handle another stay in the shelter, and my physical health is now being impacted. Please help us rise above the pain and start anew. Together, we can make a difference.