Help Rebuild Furry Friends Animal Rescue

 USD $50,000

 USD $34,335

Campaign created by Laura Loomer

Campaign funds will be received by Furry Friends Humane, INC

On Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, a Tornado during Hurricane Milton destroyed the Furry Friends Ranch and animal intake center in Palm City, Florida.

Luckily, the animals were unharmed, but all other facilities on site were completely damaged and the ranch is now inhabitable for the dogs and cats. 

As a result, Furry Friends won't be able to take in as many animals as they previously did. Each year, Furry Friends rescues about 3,000 animals who would otherwise be put down or never find a home. 

Millions of dollars in damage was done to their ranch, and I'd like to help them raise some money so they can rebuild faster and continue rescuing animals in need. 

All funds from this Give Send Go will be delivered to Furry Friends. 

Furry Friends, a 501c3 not-for-profit, no-kill rescue organization headquartered in Jupiter Florida. Our mission is to support the human-animal bond by addressing needs at both ends of the leash. We transform lives through exceptional animal care, innovative lifesaving programs, and advocacy. Our work saves animals most at risk of euthanasia and addresses the root causes of pet overpopulation. Our vision is a humane world for every animal, where every shelter animal in Florida and beyond gets a true chance at the life they deserve.

Recent Donations
Charlotte Hierrezuelo
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Keep up the great work saving the fur babies.

Charlotte Hierrezuelo
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work saving the fur babies.

Carolyn C
$ 505.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for what you are doing.

PETER AND SANDY MCDAVID
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

PETER AND SANDY MCDAVID, PALAFOX WHARF WATERFRONT VENUE

Tony
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Janet Kao
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Lisa
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Sherri McMurray
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Bless you for all the work you do and for rebuilding as fast as possible! Sooooo important!!

Friends from Newton Iowa
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Brad
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dennis Brock
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for leading this effort, Laura.

In memory of Jammer
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Molly Larson
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

On behalf of Marty, Ellie, and Stella

Victoria Shriver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

In memory of my beloved German Shepherd Micah.

Cassandra Hanson
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Johnny Dukes
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

In memory of my first Mini Schnauzer Snowy.

Linda Jones
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

In honor of all the animals that need to be saved!

Patricia Williams
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

