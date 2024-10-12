Help Rebuild Furry Friends Animal Rescue

On Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, a Tornado during Hurricane Milton destroyed the Furry Friends Ranch and animal intake center in Palm City, Florida.

Luckily, the animals were unharmed, but all other facilities on site were completely damaged and the ranch is now inhabitable for the dogs and cats.

As a result, Furry Friends won't be able to take in as many animals as they previously did. Each year, Furry Friends rescues about 3,000 animals who would otherwise be put down or never find a home.

Millions of dollars in damage was done to their ranch, and I'd like to help them raise some money so they can rebuild faster and continue rescuing animals in need.

All funds from this Give Send Go will be delivered to Furry Friends.

Furry Friends, a 501c3 not-for-profit, no-kill rescue organization headquartered in Jupiter Florida. Our mission is to support the human-animal bond by addressing needs at both ends of the leash. We transform lives through exceptional animal care, innovative lifesaving programs, and advocacy. Our work saves animals most at risk of euthanasia and addresses the root causes of pet overpopulation. Our vision is a humane world for every animal, where every shelter animal in Florida and beyond gets a true chance at the life they deserve.

