Raised:
AUD $259
Campaign funds will be received by Phillip simpson
As white Australian women and children get raped and the rapist gets away I'm charged with a swazzi . God will win in the end, however, I need help now whether it be for a lawyer or for my business so I can get a new computer and a new printer as the feds stole them off me.
Give 'em hell, Philf
-FLOOD TRIBE- SAVE ROOO
This good man deserves his Divine Right of Free Speech!
Much Love Brother.
⛽️ these juice
WFP BROTHER O/
