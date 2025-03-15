Supporting Pastor Bob

We are asking for everyone’s prayers as we navigate our new reality. Pastor Bob, my dad under went an emergency below the knee amputation in February with another follow up surgery the week after. It has been a wild ride and he is now currently in a rehab facility. What a fighter he has been through this unexpected journey. Due to multiple infections in his body, led to emergency amputation that ultimately saved his life. Through Jesus Christ he has had amazing courage and strength throughout. Thank you to everyone who has had Paster Bob in continuous prayer! His healing is coming along and a lot of progress has been made. So many of you have been asking to help so we the family decided to put together this campaign. Anyone who knows Paster Bob knows how prayerful and considerate he is. My dad has helped so many people with his calling to minister. The priority at present other than his healing and rehab journey is getting a ramp so he can come home when it’s time. His stay at the rehab currently is unknown and could very well be discharged soon. We are asking for help for the cost of house modifications such as widening the door, purchasing a ramp and the needed equipment and medical costs that it’s going to take to navigate through this change. Paster Bob will be working towards eventually being fitted for a prosthesis and become a bit more mobile. Any contributions would be of great assistance, thank you all and may God Bless You.



