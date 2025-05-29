Help with Medical Expenses for Liam Taylor

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,530
Campaign funds will be received by Colby Clapp
Please pray for and consider supporting Liam and his family. He is a 14 year old boy with a positive personality and great manners and a kind spirit. They have a long road ahead of them as they try to learn more about and treat his diagnosis.
He has two (possibly three) clusters of arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) in his mouth and brain which have the potential to cause numerous problems including aneurisms. This condition may be caused by Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT), but further genetic testing is needed. He is going to have an MRI and an MRA and then later a Cerebral Angiography, possibly doing some cauterizing of blood vessels during the procedure. Doctors also recommend doing chemotherapy and radiation treatments to shrink the clusters. They are trying to stay away from any operations on his head at this time due to the risk factors.
There are still a lot of questions as they try to figure out the best path forward, but already the medical bills are starting to pile up as are travel expenses and other needs. Keep them in your prayers and support them if you are able.
Thank you!
But since you excel in everything—in faith, in speech, in knowledge, in complete earnestness and in the love we have kindled in you—see that you also excel in this grace of giving. - 2 Corinthians 8:7 (NIV)
Praying for you and your family. God is good.
Praying
Sending positive vibrations to this little boy. We create our own reality with our thoughts and words so I say he isn’t sick anymore.
Healing prayers for Liam!
Prayers for healing. 🙏
😊❤️
Prayers for restored health.🙏
Praying for you Liam & your family 🙏🙏🙏
Liam, we are praying daily for you and have faith that our Lord will restore your physical health. You are a child of the ultimate healer and He will give you strength.
Praying for Liam
Praying for Liam and family!
I pray they find a successful treatment and comfort for him and all his family!
Prayers for Liam and his family.
Praying for Gods healing.
