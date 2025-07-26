Urgent Housing Funds by July 31

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $546
Campaign funds will be received by Paula Griffon
I’m a disabled individual facing a housing crisis and desperately need your help. I have a HUD Housing Choice Voucher that expires on August 8, 2025, and I must secure a new apartment by July 31 to avoid homelessness. My current landlord illegally raised my rent by $300 starting August 1, and HUD won’t cover it, leaving me responsible for the full month’s rent if I don’t move out in time. This would wipe out my savings, making it impossible to pay for a new apartment’s rent, deposit, fees, or moving costs.
Living with an autoimmune disorder, I rely on my emotional support animals and need a safe, stable home. Finding a HUD-approved apartment has been incredibly difficult—many properties have long waitlists or don’t accept vouchers. As a single person with no support, I’ll need professional movers, which adds to the financial burden. I’m running out of time and options.
Your donation will help cover my first month’s rent, security deposit, application fees, and moving expenses to ensure I don’t lose my voucher or end up on the street. Every dollar counts, and I’m grateful for any support you can offer to help me and my animals stay safe. Please share my story to spread the word. Thank you!
PRAYING THE ROSARY FOR YOU
Hope it works out for you. Cordy
wish I could do more — good luck!
July 26th, 2025
I truly believe in the power of prayer! I have found an apartment! I pick up the keys on Monday evening. My new landlord is very kind and is willing to work with me on the timing of my payment of 1st months rent/deposit. I feel like a miracle has happened!
Now I just have to manage to get my stuff packed and moved by Thursday so my current place does not charge me for an entire months rent for August, which they made clear they will do if everything is not out and the apartment isn't cleaned, and the keys turned in before Friday the 1st.
Thank you so much to the people that have donated so far. I appreciate you so much! Thanks for the prayers as well. I know that is why I was able to finally get a place, and with such a kind landlord.
I still have so much to do but it looks like I am finally going to be able to put this nightmare behind me thanks to you guys and the power of prayer. I was finally able to sleep again last night. Thank you so much!
