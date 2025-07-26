Urgent Housing Funds by July 31

I’m a disabled individual facing a housing crisis and desperately need your help. I have a HUD Housing Choice Voucher that expires on August 8, 2025, and I must secure a new apartment by July 31 to avoid homelessness. My current landlord illegally raised my rent by $300 starting August 1, and HUD won’t cover it, leaving me responsible for the full month’s rent if I don’t move out in time. This would wipe out my savings, making it impossible to pay for a new apartment’s rent, deposit, fees, or moving costs.

Living with an autoimmune disorder, I rely on my emotional support animals and need a safe, stable home. Finding a HUD-approved apartment has been incredibly difficult—many properties have long waitlists or don’t accept vouchers. As a single person with no support, I’ll need professional movers, which adds to the financial burden. I’m running out of time and options.

Your donation will help cover my first month’s rent, security deposit, application fees, and moving expenses to ensure I don’t lose my voucher or end up on the street. Every dollar counts, and I’m grateful for any support you can offer to help me and my animals stay safe. Please share my story to spread the word. Thank you!



