Prayers and Support for Marynell Ford

We are reaching out to our church family and community with heavy hearts and hopeful spirits. Our sweet mom, Marynell Ford, was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago. She has fought with grace and faith every step of the way. After losing our dad last April—her beloved husband of so many years—her cancer has unfortunately begun to grow again.





Now, she is preparing for an important medical procedure April 16th that we pray will stop the cancer from spreading. It is a big step, and we are trusting God to work through it for her healing. Unfortunately, this procedure is not covered by insurance.





Marynell has always been a faithful servant, an active member of her church, and a loving friend to many. She has spent her life caring for others, and now we humbly ask for your care and support in return.





First and most importantly, we covet your prayers—for healing, peace, strength, and comfort. We know God is able, and your prayers mean more than words can say.





We are also raising funds to help with the significant medical expenses ahead. If you feel led to give, your generosity will be a blessing to her and to our family. Every gift, no matter the amount, helps lighten the burden so she can focus on recovery and hope.





Thank you for standing with us in love, prayer, and support.





With deep gratitude,

Daniel, Missy, and Mindy and their families



