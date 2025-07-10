Florida Mama Standing in Faith to Save Her Home

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $270
Campaign funds will be received by Angelina Levesque
I’m Madisin, a single mama of two boys, one with Asperger’s. I’m living with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, which makes working tough. I’m holding on tight to the house my Vietnam vet dad left me. My youngest son needs round-the-clock care, and I’m doing it all on my own. I’ve tried everything — applying for remote work, seeking assistance, praying hard — but I need help. If you can give, share, or pray— even $5, thank you from the bottom of my heart.
— Madisin
___________________…………………………………………………………____________________
Hey now — I’m Madisin. Some folks call me “Polk Salad Annie” — a nickname that stuck because I’m tough, rooted, and doing what I can with what little I’ve got. But this isn’t a character or a campaign gimmick. This is real life.
I’m a single mama raising two boys down here in Florida, one of them has Asperger’s and needs my constant care. I’m his full-time keeper, and that means my days are long and my hands are full. On top of that, I’m living with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, which makes simple things like getting out of bed a battle. I’ve been hunting for remote work, but the doors just aren’t opening.
This old house? It’s all I’ve got left from my daddy — a proud Vietnam vet who worked hard so his babies would never go without. But the place needs some serious fixing up, and my 2012 Jeep is holdin’ together by a thread, needing repairs just to get me where I gotta be.
Right now, I’ve got 45 days before this home is foreclosed on. I’m doing all I can to keep us from losing the only roof we’ve got. I’ve prayed and prayed — asking God if I’m meant to hold this ground, or if He’s leading me and my boys somewhere new. I don’t have the answer yet, but I trust He’ll show me the way. I just need a little more time… a little more help… to listen.
I’ve been denied help at every turn — no cash assistance, no childcare, no support system. I’ve got years of experience in art, admin, customer service, and even ran my own gallery, but right now I’m barely hanging on.
I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for a little mercy and a little grace. If you believe in faith, family, and standing your ground, I’d be grateful for your help. Whether it’s a dollar, a share, or a prayer — it all matters.
Thank y’all for listening and for standing with me in this hard season.
If you feel led to give, share, or pray — I can’t tell you how much it means. Thank you for standing with me in this season of hardship. With God’s grace and your kindness, I’m believing in better days ahead.
With love and grit,
Madisin
Where Your Support Goes:
• $25 – Basic groceries for the week
• $50 – Utilities or gas (if I can borrow a car)
• $100 – Repairs for the house my daddy left me
• $150 – A day of breathing room to care for my son
• $500+ – Toward stabilizing our home & catching up on bills
Every dollar helps us hold the line. Every share gets us closer to hope. 🙏
❤️
Prayers for You and Your Family Through These Trying Times.
Praying you can keep your house, what a special gift 💗
July 10th, 2025
Thanks to your prayers and generosity, I was able to get our water turned back on. I’m so relieved and grateful.
We’re not out of the woods yet — I still need help with my vehicle registration (to keep doing deliveries) and the electric bill is looming again. But I have hope.
I’ll be able to work more next week, as my son Wolf will be at summer camp (thanks to his Meemaw). His AuDHD has made this past week especially tough, and I’m still battling a lupus flare, but I’m hanging in there and trusting God to make a way.
I’m also open to taking on design work (graphic or print) — and I’ll be listing things for sale soon on my new website.
If you can give even $5 or share, please do. Every little bit helps keep us afloat.
🙏💧 God Bless.
Thank you again from the bottom of my heart.
– Madisin
July 9th, 2025
We were able to pay the first installment of the electric bill thanks to your generosity — thank you from the bottom of my heart.
But today, our water was shut off. Even though I’ve been doing everything I can to keep up with payments, a missed late fee pushed it over the edge. We are now without water, and as a mom, that’s devastating.
I’m doing deliveries every day and applying for jobs nonstop, but the work just isn’t coming fast enough. And now, I’m facing another obstacle — my Jeep registration is due. Without it, I can’t even do the few deliveries that are helping us stay afloat.
Please pray for us and share if you can. Every little bit makes a huge difference. Thank you for standing with me and my kids through this storm.
– Madisin
July 2nd, 2025
This is my son, Wolf—my brave, bright-hearted boy who keeps me going even on the hardest days. He’s sitting here with one of his favorite finds—a giant palm frond “sword” he carried proudly on our walk. Moments like these remind me why I keep pushing forward, no matter how tough things get.
Thank you for supporting our journey. Every bit of help gives me the strength to keep doing what I need to do—for him, and for our future.
July 2nd, 2025
I wanted to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who has shared, prayed for, and contributed to this campaign. Because of your kindness, I was able to pay the first installment of our electric bill, which was in arrears after I became seriously ill. That alone has been a huge relief.
The next installment is due in August, and I’m also facing other pressing needs like my car registration renewal (~$145) and the water bill. I’m doing everything in my power to stay afloat:
• Actively promoting my skills to land remote work
• Returning to school to refresh my administrative training, with hopes of working with the VA or similar
• Staying involved creatively to contribute however I can
This past week has been especially hard. I’ve been in the middle of a major autoimmune flare-up that’s affecting my hands, fingers, and feet, making it difficult to do basic tasks—let alone work. I’m also dealing with brain fog and had to stop taking my AuDHD medication because it’s no longer working effectively.
Still, I haven’t quit trying. I won’t.
If you feel led to give, share, or lift us up in prayer—it all matters. Every gesture, every encouragement, every act of generosity is felt deeply.
With gratitude,
Madisin
June 29th, 2025
Hi everyone,
Just wanted to share a quick update and thank you for continuing to stand with us.
Wolf’s foot is thankfully doing better, but his autism symptoms have been really intense lately, which has been a lot to manage—especially during what’s been a tough lupus and RA flare-up for me. I was bedridden for two days and only just had enough energy to give him a brief playdate yesterday.
My hands are still hurting, but I’m pressing on.
Looking ahead, I’ve got some important needs coming up:
🚗 Car registration due in July
🚿 Water bill coming in August
🏠 My mortgage forbearance ends August 31—which means I’m trying to prepare, whether I can find a way to keep the house or have to move on.
I’m still waiting to hear about my SSI appeal, and also waiting to see if Wolf’s SSI will go through. No denials yet, so I’m still praying and holding on.
Thank you for your prayers, for sharing, and for giving when and how you can. Every bit helps us keep going through this season.
With love and gratitude,
❤️ Madisin, Ira & Wolf
June 27th, 2025
If you feel led, we would be so grateful for your prayers:
• For Wolf’s healing—that his foot injury is nothing serious, and that the X-rays tomorrow bring good news
• For peace and comfort for him tonight, especially with the sensory stress and pain he’s feeling
• For strength and clarity for me as his mom, to keep navigating this without losing hope
• And for our Jeep, which has been on its last legs—praying it holds out long enough for us to get through this season safely
Thank you for covering us in prayer. It truly makes a difference. 💜
“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” – Psalm 34:18
June 27th, 2025
This was taken just before Wolf hurt his foot at the pool today. He was so calm in that moment. It’s been a long, hot day—but we’re home safe, and I’m trusting that God’s not done writing our story.
Thank you for every prayer, every share, every donation. You are lifting us more than you know. 💜🙏
June 27th, 2025
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.