Florida Mama Standing in Faith to Save Her Home

I’m Madisin, a single mama of two boys, one with Asperger’s. I’m living with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, which makes working tough. I’m holding on tight to the house my Vietnam vet dad left me. My youngest son needs round-the-clock care, and I’m doing it all on my own. I’ve tried everything — applying for remote work, seeking assistance, praying hard — but I need help. If you can give, share, or pray— even $5, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

— Madisin

Hey now — I’m Madisin. Some folks call me “Polk Salad Annie” — a nickname that stuck because I’m tough, rooted, and doing what I can with what little I’ve got. But this isn’t a character or a campaign gimmick. This is real life.

I’m a single mama raising two boys down here in Florida, one of them has Asperger’s and needs my constant care. I’m his full-time keeper, and that means my days are long and my hands are full. On top of that, I’m living with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, which makes simple things like getting out of bed a battle. I’ve been hunting for remote work, but the doors just aren’t opening.

This old house? It’s all I’ve got left from my daddy — a proud Vietnam vet who worked hard so his babies would never go without. But the place needs some serious fixing up, and my 2012 Jeep is holdin’ together by a thread, needing repairs just to get me where I gotta be.

Right now, I’ve got 45 days before this home is foreclosed on. I’m doing all I can to keep us from losing the only roof we’ve got. I’ve prayed and prayed — asking God if I’m meant to hold this ground, or if He’s leading me and my boys somewhere new. I don’t have the answer yet, but I trust He’ll show me the way. I just need a little more time… a little more help… to listen.

I’ve been denied help at every turn — no cash assistance, no childcare, no support system. I’ve got years of experience in art, admin, customer service, and even ran my own gallery, but right now I’m barely hanging on.

I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for a little mercy and a little grace. If you believe in faith, family, and standing your ground, I’d be grateful for your help. Whether it’s a dollar, a share, or a prayer — it all matters.

Thank y’all for listening and for standing with me in this hard season.

If you feel led to give, share, or pray — I can’t tell you how much it means. Thank you for standing with me in this season of hardship. With God’s grace and your kindness, I’m believing in better days ahead.

With love and grit,

Madisin





Where Your Support Goes:

• $25 – Basic groceries for the week

• $50 – Utilities or gas (if I can borrow a car)

• $100 – Repairs for the house my daddy left me

• $150 – A day of breathing room to care for my son

• $500+ – Toward stabilizing our home & catching up on bills





Every dollar helps us hold the line. Every share gets us closer to hope. 🙏



