Help Malachi and Rayn after Devastating Accident

Just two weeks ago, Rayn and Malachi were celebrating the upcoming arrival of their baby girl, Zheilani. At only 22 years old, Malachi was a hardworking father-to-be, full of hope for their future.

Then tragedy struck.

Malachi was in a horrific workplace accident. He lost several fingers on both hands and sustained two skull fractures. He’s undergone emergency surgery and will be unable to work for the foreseeable future—right as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Rayn is now 34 weeks pregnant, navigating fear, trauma, and exhaustion while preparing to give birth and care for her fiancé during a long and painful recovery.

We are raising support to help them with:

Urgent medical and recovery costs

Baby supplies and delivery prep for Zheilani

Bills, food, and essentials as Malachi is unable to work

Ongoing support for Rayn postpartum

We are using GiveSendGo to avoid high fees and ensure every dollar goes directly to their needs.

If you can give, share, or simply pray—thank you. Your kindness is a lifeline.♥️♥️♥️♥️