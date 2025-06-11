7 Kids need help after house fire

Raised:
USD $892
Campaign funds will be received by Lucas Bush
Hi there! We're the Bush family, and our lives were turned upside down when our house caught fire. Thankfully, we were away from the house when it happened, however our dogs and bearded dragon were home. We lost everything: our home, our belongings, our furry and scaly friends, and our sense of security. We're now facing a daunting task of rebuilding our lives and providing for our seven children (3 girls and 4 boys ages newborn to 16). The boys' room was completely destroyed, and the rest of the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. We're reaching out to our community for help. Your support will be invaluable to us during this difficult time. Thank you for considering our campaign!
Good luck with everything, brother.
Wishing you all the best as you try to navigate your way through this trying time
🤙🏼
Sending prayers and strength 🙏🙏🙏
Hope it gets better soon...
