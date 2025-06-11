7 Kids need help after house fire

Campaign Image

Hi there! We're the Bush family, and our lives were turned upside down when our house caught fire. Thankfully, we were away from the house when it happened, however our dogs and bearded dragon were home. We lost everything: our home, our belongings, our furry and scaly friends, and our sense of security. We're now facing a daunting task of rebuilding our lives and providing for our seven children (3 girls and 4 boys ages newborn to 16). The boys' room was completely destroyed, and the rest of the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. We're reaching out to our community for help. Your support will be invaluable to us during this difficult time. Thank you for considering our campaign!

Recent Donations
Hale
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Cooper
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tunks
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck with everything, brother.

John Ed
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

John and Elaine
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Donnie
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you all the best as you try to navigate your way through this trying time

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Bubba
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 22.00 USD
1 month ago

🤙🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Aamir Tariq
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Ryan Cowell
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and strength 🙏🙏🙏

Paul Seitz
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

The Stylus Guy
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Miles Wenzel
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Dalton Jorgenson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope it gets better soon...

Alex Perl
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

