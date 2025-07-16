Help Katie go to Summit!

Shortly after finishing her senior year, Katie went to a student conference hosted by Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, Colorado. While she is undecided about her career path of interest, she became increasingly interested in Summit's gap year program. Feel free to check it out at summit.org. We are extremely proud of Katie for pursuing this rigorous program designed to prepare her for her future endeavors. Katie will be responsible for paying 70% of her tuition. Rather than graduation gifts, Katie has requested family & friends contribute to her Summit fund. One way to do that is here at GiveSendGo. Thank you!