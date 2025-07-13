Help John and Stevie get back on their feet

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $2,050
Campaign funds will be received by John Topper
John Topper, a dear friend of our family, is a retired, single dad taking care of his special needs adult son, living in The Dalles, OR. Yesterday they lost EVERYTHING in the Rowena Fire. While Stevie was at work John was told that he had 5 minutes to get out! He got what he could, which of course wasn't much and waited to hear what would happen. A valiant effort was made by his daughter, friend and RFPA certified son-in-law, with his high pressure water tank, to avert disaster but sadly it was an impossible task and they had to retreat.
John does have insurance however things take time and they only have the clothes on their backs. In addition to that they will have to find a new permanent place to live since where they were living will most likely not be rebuilt. The Dalles is a difficult and expensive place to find housing so he will need help getting enough money for a rental deposit.
John and Stevie are a wonderful addition to the community, they are active in the local special needs groups as well. Stevie works part time locally and is a big WWE fan, he's quite the Jabroni. Anything that you can do to help would be wonderful. He has no idea that this is being done for him.
Hope this amount added to others help gives a helping hand.
Wishing you guys the best!
Praying for you and Stevie. Thank goodness you have your lives.
I was floored to hear about this home destruction of two very giving back and loving community members I feel privileged to have known living in Oregon.
Sorry to hear John and Stevie. You are in our prayers
We were sorry to hear of the loss of your home yet very happy you were both safe. Keeping you both in our prayers, Joan, Maynard Dudley & Lee Kyniston. Columbia Gorge Friendship Club
We Love you guys
July 13th, 2025
From John "Thank you, thank you, thank you everyone for helping us through this difficult time. We lived 8 years in this house but realize others have lived decades in their homes. We really appreciate everyone’s generous gifts to help us get back on our feet and we feel the love. We are in the process of finding another home and will be moving in to it probably mid August. Being without a real home for two months we hope that no one else has to go through this EVER. Again thank you all so much."
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.