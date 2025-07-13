Help John and Stevie get back on their feet

John Topper, a dear friend of our family, is a retired, single dad taking care of his special needs adult son, living in The Dalles, OR. Yesterday they lost EVERYTHING in the Rowena Fire. While Stevie was at work John was told that he had 5 minutes to get out! He got what he could, which of course wasn't much and waited to hear what would happen. A valiant effort was made by his daughter, friend and RFPA certified son-in-law, with his high pressure water tank, to avert disaster but sadly it was an impossible task and they had to retreat.

John does have insurance however things take time and they only have the clothes on their backs. In addition to that they will have to find a new permanent place to live since where they were living will most likely not be rebuilt. The Dalles is a difficult and expensive place to find housing so he will need help getting enough money for a rental deposit.

John and Stevie are a wonderful addition to the community, they are active in the local special needs groups as well. Stevie works part time locally and is a big WWE fan, he's quite the Jabroni. Anything that you can do to help would be wonderful. He has no idea that this is being done for him.