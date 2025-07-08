Helping Jessica Rebuild

On July 5th, the condo attached to Jessica's had a large fire and her home is collateral damage. For some reason, the water wasn't turned off in the burned unit and days later when she and some others went back, there was still water dripping into her home. So between water damage and smoke damage, her house and possessions are a total loss.

She didn't realize her policy was so unhelpful until this all happened. She only has displacement housing for about a month and the possession coverage isn't nearly enough to cover things. As far as gutting and rebuilding her home, the HOA will pay what insurance doesn't, so at some point she'll have a home to live in. It's getting to that point and recovering possessions that is the worst part.

To make things more complicated, she has been on an extended leave from work due to health issues. So it isn't an option to work longer or harder to make up for such an unexpected expense.

Any help would be incredibly helpful whether it's in-person support and/or help, making phone calls, or $5 donated. Maybe you don't have cash but have points to redeem for gift cards or hotel points to donate. Maybe you're local (central Phoenix) and can cook food for her, or provide a place for her and her cat Katherine to stay, or provide a place for her to store stuff while she's in limbo. Maybe you can make phone calls or do investigative research finding what organizations can give her certain help. At this time, we don't have an address to mail things to, so that isn't currently an option.

Edit: since her car broke down and needs about $4,600 worth of repairs- or simply replaced, we're rasing the goal. We're setting the goal for $5,000 as of now but it may be increased as time goes on. There is obviously a need for much more than that but it's a starting place. All money is going to Jessica, I'm just managing the funds right now in order to take more off of her plate.

If you'd like to donate straight to her venmo you can send it to @JessicaTrautmann.