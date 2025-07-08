Helping Jessica Rebuild

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,168
Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Hoover
On July 5th, the condo attached to Jessica's had a large fire and her home is collateral damage. For some reason, the water wasn't turned off in the burned unit and days later when she and some others went back, there was still water dripping into her home. So between water damage and smoke damage, her house and possessions are a total loss.
She didn't realize her policy was so unhelpful until this all happened. She only has displacement housing for about a month and the possession coverage isn't nearly enough to cover things. As far as gutting and rebuilding her home, the HOA will pay what insurance doesn't, so at some point she'll have a home to live in. It's getting to that point and recovering possessions that is the worst part.
To make things more complicated, she has been on an extended leave from work due to health issues. So it isn't an option to work longer or harder to make up for such an unexpected expense.
Any help would be incredibly helpful whether it's in-person support and/or help, making phone calls, or $5 donated. Maybe you don't have cash but have points to redeem for gift cards or hotel points to donate. Maybe you're local (central Phoenix) and can cook food for her, or provide a place for her and her cat Katherine to stay, or provide a place for her to store stuff while she's in limbo. Maybe you can make phone calls or do investigative research finding what organizations can give her certain help. At this time, we don't have an address to mail things to, so that isn't currently an option.
Edit: since her car broke down and needs about $4,600 worth of repairs- or simply replaced, we're rasing the goal. We're setting the goal for $5,000 as of now but it may be increased as time goes on. There is obviously a need for much more than that but it's a starting place. All money is going to Jessica, I'm just managing the funds right now in order to take more off of her plate.
If you'd like to donate straight to her venmo you can send it to @JessicaTrautmann.
Prayers for you throughout all of this!
You are loved Jessica! 💃
Best wishes, Jessica! I'm so sorry you have to go through this.
I really hope everything works out fine, Jessica. Call the 211 hotline for your immediate needs such as shelter, food, etc. as well. Also, call Farah and Farah because they can help you take legal action against an insurance policy that is supposed to work. They will talk to the insurance company too so you don't have to. Keeping you in my prayers.
Praying for peace for Jessica as she navigates this hardship.
So sorry for the situation. I hope this helps
Praying for you!
I was drafting a GoFundMe, but this was published sooner. Either way, people have your back. This nightmare won't last forever.
You’ll make it through this with the Lord’s help!
Praying for you.
Hang in there "this to shall pass"
Wishing you blessings!!
July 17th, 2025
Today is going to be another hard one. So glad this girl is right here. 🐈
Current updates: please read till the end.
🙂 Body has allowed me to sleep again! Amazing. I feel horrible though. So so tired no matter how much I sleep, and in massive pain. Body is revolting against the trauma to it that it was not able to handle. This will take time to get back to the state I was in before the fire - even tho that state wasn't too great.
🙂 Got into temporary housing. Please pray for God to provide the $ for here as well as to pay for my mortgage. Pray for my body to get out of dysregulation that came from the 5 housing changes that I have had to this point. And from being separated from my possessions and basic needs.
😕 My car needs to be replaced ASAP. There is not a dollar available to me to do so.....not one. God needs to show up. Nor the time and wherewithall to sell and buy another.
Need - please be on the lookout for someone selling something affordable. Like under $5k? But needs to run well. Maybe a snow bird needs to get rid of one? Or someone who could lend a car for a few months that's reliable?
Praise tho that I received an accurate diagnosis on it now. I am trying to drive only when absolutely necessary.
I'm trying to take it one day at a time with this. Trusting that I will be able to have transport to do the life things when I need it.
🙂😕 I was on a medical leave before this happened and couldn't work full time for quite some time. I still should not, but have to now. Need a sizeable INCOME in the easiest way possible. I have to pay all of the bills that I used to, plus additional new ones now (additional housing, storage unit fees) and buy a vehicle. I also am in need of my laptop and cell phone to be replaced. Just holding onto those right now till they fall apart.
My ideas: 1. Immediate income - a colleagues office to do massage Therapy care in.
2. House cleaning: immediate income - like I used to, just need my cleaning supplies replaced.
3. Door dash - if I can get a new car
4. Full time work from "home" desk job. A lot of logistical things would need to fall into place to make something like this a reality. I am also certain that my body can't handle it. I would also need an understanding boss where I could flex my hours if I had a flare up one morning.
5. 😭 It's become apparent that I can't go back to my fly job with the medical issues and all of this upheaval..... UNLESS I had housing and transportation in base- requiring a move to a new state- and was off of reserve. ANC looks to be the city for that. I don't want to walk away from my dream job, but even in these perfect circumstances, the industry doesn't pay enough for my increased living needs.
🙏😐 I need an attorney. Most won't take the case because personal injury is what's lucrative for them. Its a lot to keep on top of my insurance, their insurance, HOA insurance, contents, restoration, demo, rebuild, other companies, etc. To make sure no one is screwing me over has proved difficult.
😐 My faith in God is shaky. The events before during and after this catastrophic event could have pushed me closer towards Him, but they have really pushed me away. I'm still fighting, but my faith is hanging by a thread now. The lack of any concern from my family back home, or my local church here is dumbfounding.
This is all for now. Took me WAY to long to write. I hope it was worth the time it took me away from things while I rested and cuddled Kat for the first time here. THANK YOU for reading. Please pray, those that are local and far away. Please see how you could maybe help with a practical need, both those local and far away. Please pass along to your network of friends.
I hope someday I can repay you tenfold.
July 15th, 2025
Tonight's update..
"Vehicle update: I authorized what is costing me $600 right now to get it to be able to drive me around town, not on the highway, and not safe out of town. To fully repair the vehicle the quote is $4,500.
KBB value is $3k.
It's clear I need to replace the car very very soon. Like I have to sign a waiver there that I'm denying necessary fixes.
I am unsure as to how, because I cannot pay for the repair or the replace. I just know that God will do something somehow though because being on your own and no way to get anywhere is extremely difficult."
July 15th, 2025
An update from Jessica last night...
"Have some good updates - please read! 💝🙏
95 percent of my belongings that I decided to keep are in a storage unit or at this hotel. Need - 1 persons truck or SUV to move the remaining which basically is a dresser. sooner the better!
Food: not needed, as I don't have kitchen access.
Housing: will begin to read the helpful suggestions so far and get this figured out ASAP. Please reach out with anything on this front.
Attorney: still a large need for this. If I don't hear suggestions from anyone, I will begin to research just as soon as time allows.
Car: drives again with new battery. Appointment at a shop is tomorrow morning.
My nervous system is still shot, but I did feel like I started to breathe again today. Like literally felt air in and out for the first time. My phone stopped ringing this morning from kind well wishes, and the necessary professionals.
It is hard to describe this out of body horrible feeling. It's a cross between needing to sleep so badly, not being able to, knowing that when I can calm down and rest that my body will crash and I fear it will be in bad shape. But then hopefully after some time of resting in combo with getting the things done after the initial crisis week, that I will be able to add in a thing or two that is normal for me. For example, if today was normal, I have 3 social activities on the calendar. They all fill up my cup. I don't have the ability to attend them still. I don't know how many more weeks I will feel like I don't have the time. I desperately need a break to do something fun, but also emotionally can't be present around people who are living a regular day in their normal life right now when I lost mine. I do not blame them - I very much want them to continue on and do their happy things! I just know that I cannot. Instead of it making me feel happy and normal for a moment, I know it would make me either feel numb, or just an emotional crying mess to look others in the eye. I don't know how to respond when people say that they are sorry. So that's why it's the most supportive to me to not assimilate back to society yet. I sure need to soon! Best to look one day at a time instead ❤️
Thank you everyone. As I begin to read them, please know that I saw your messages and am appreciative, whether I was able to reply to yours or not ☺️"
July 12th, 2025
Jessica's car broke down and will not even start. Please be covering her with prayer and give any support you're able to.
July 12th, 2025
This is Jessica's latest request...
"An update that I have regarding the fire that happened, and housing. immediate housing is the largest issue not tackled yet - not found. If people have Hilton Honors points that would buy me some more time in the place that I'm already at - where my nervous system can calm down - and help with finding the right permanent housing place."
The Red Cross and Salvation Army don't provide housing support to people within the state of Arizona, so they aren't an option for filling in the gap.
I just learned that there are some restrictions to transferring honors points (like a member can only have points transferred to them 6 times in a calendar year) so if you have points and want to transfer them to her, please reach to me on fb messenger and I'll coordinate things.
https://m.me/mbjhoover?hash=AbYH3F_VgGDev6_o&source=qr_link_share
July 10th, 2025
As of now, Jessica is really struggling to sleep. The stress of everything and the loss of typical comforts and calming supports is contributing to the insomnia. It's a super busy time for her to be trying to line up resources and get the ball rolling on the insurance claim and all of the other details, so she really appreciates prayer for restful sleep.
Her kitty is safe and seems to be adapting well to the change of life.
