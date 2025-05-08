Medical and Care Expenses for Jemy and Daughter

Starting this campaign on behalf of a friend, who recently suffered a life changing injury related to domestic violence. My friend Jemy recently had to have surgery, and nearly lost sight in her eye, due to her husband fracturing her orbital cavity and paranasal sinus cavity, in a domestic violence incident. She has a two-year-old daughter she is the primary caregiver for, and has been a stay-at-home mom and wife the duration of the child's life. To say this incident is life changing in a devastating way is an understatement. She is still recovering from surgery, going through a lengthy court trial process, having to cooperate with CPS and the cops in relation to her abusive husband, and desperately needs assistance getting back on her feet, and securing a vehicle of her own, as her only vehicle belongs to her husband. She essentially has nowhere to turn to for help to get her life, and her daughter's life, back on track. I am raising this money so she can afford medical bills, groceries, housing, and secure a vehicle, while she navigates through all of this. Please, if you can help, donate. If you cannot, please share the fundraiser.