Medical and Care Expenses for Jemy and Daughter

Starting this campaign on behalf of a friend, who recently suffered a life changing injury related to domestic violence. My friend Jemy recently had to have surgery, and nearly lost sight in her eye, due to her husband fracturing her orbital cavity and paranasal sinus cavity, in a domestic violence incident. She has a two-year-old daughter she is the primary caregiver for, and has been a stay-at-home mom and wife the duration of the child's life. To say this incident is life changing in a devastating way is an understatement. She is still recovering from surgery, going through a lengthy court trial process, having to cooperate with CPS and the cops in relation to her abusive husband, and desperately needs assistance getting back on her feet, and securing a vehicle of her own, as her only vehicle belongs to her husband. She essentially has nowhere to turn to for help to get her life, and her daughter's life, back on track. I am raising this money so she can afford medical bills, groceries, housing, and secure a vehicle, while she navigates through all of this. Please, if you can help, donate. If you cannot, please share the fundraiser.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
Just now

CEO of Mexicans
$ 50.00 USD
1 minute ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 minute ago

You’ll pull through man. I have total faith in you

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Jose Tercero-Perdomo
$ 20.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
17 minutes ago

wishing the best for u jemy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
20 minutes ago

JonnyEnough
$ 50.00 USD
25 minutes ago

Best of luck

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Godspeed

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Garrett VanZee
$ 100.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
46 minutes ago

Zach White
$ 150.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Feel better it happens to the best of us💔

Clutch Cargo
$ 50.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Hasan Kyker
$ 30.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Howardsthrowingromans
$ 150.00 USD
50 minutes ago

Keep your head up, best of luck.

Gwen
$ 40.00 USD
51 minutes ago

I'm so thankful someone set this up for you. No one deserves what you went through.

