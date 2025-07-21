The Struggles of a Desperate Father

The campaign goal is 1,600,000 dinars, which is approximately 15,000 US dollars (1 USD ≈ 100 RSD).









My name is István, I am 51 years old. I used to work as a salesperson in a paint shop, and we lived a modest, happy life. One day, the hospital contacted me about a little boy who was born there and whose mother officially gave him up later. I went to see him at the hospital, and they told me that because of his Roma origin, nobody really wanted him. I gently touched his little face, and he squeezed my finger as if we had always belonged together. He was one and a half months old then, now he is 14 months old, and I have been raising him since. He is an amazing little boy, and I would never give him up. With minimal state support, I managed to stay home with him, and my workplace suspended my job until he turned one.





Our modest life changed drastically after that. My 16-year-old son had an accident and broke his collarbone, which required him to lie in a brace for 45 days. I stayed home again to take care of him, feed him, and support him. I was given 7 days of caregiving leave, but since I frequently took him to the hospital, my employer was unhappy with my absences and terminated my employment. I was left without income, and all my savings ran out.





To make matters worse, there was a pipe burst in the bathroom, everything got flooded and damaged. I saved what I could, but the bathroom needs to be rebuilt. Due to all the stress, I suddenly developed serious blood pressure problems and early-stage diabetes. Before this, I never took any medication, but now I have to take six different medicines twice a day, which I have to pay for.





I have accumulated significant debt, although I have never needed anyone's help before. If I cannot solve these problems, I am very afraid they will take away the little boy whom I love as if he were my own.





I am trying to find a new job, but everywhere they look for younger workers. I kindly ask you, if you have the means and goodwill, any amount you can give would be a huge help to us.





The goal amount is $15,000, which may help us break even: to renovate the bathroom, pay off the accumulated debts, and cover medical expenses and other costs.





Please share our story so it can reach as many people as possible, and those who can help, do so.





I hope God will help me find a job soon.





Thank you to everyone who can and wants to help.





May God be with us and with you

Let me know if you

want me to help with anything else!



