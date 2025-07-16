Campaign Image

Help Holly Kick Cancer to the Curb!

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $455

In October 2024, I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. As a single mom who drives construction trucks for a living, it was overwhelming—but I stayed optimistic and tried to keep life moving forward.

In December 2024, I had surgery to remove half of my thyroid. Unfortunately, the doctors didn’t get it all. By April 2025, I had to undergo another surgery to remove the rest of my thyroid, and that’s when they discovered the cancer had spread to my lymphatic system.

Now, I’m gearing up for the next phase: radiation treatment starting July 28. I’ll need to stay in isolation and travel to the hospital three times a week for imaging, injections, and care. Because I can’t be around others, I’ll have to pay out-of-pocket for a two-week hotel stay near the hospital.

Any amount you can give would make a world of difference. Thank you for helping me fight this fight—and kick cancer to the curb. 💪❤️

Recent Donations
Phil Belone
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

My nephew Mekaile shared that you're going through a difficult time. I want you to know you're not alone, and many of us are standing with you in prayer and support. May God’s grace surround you with strength and healing during this time.

karissa sakumoto
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Lex
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

I hope this helps. I love and miss you so much.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Mekaile
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
20 hours ago

