Help Harry Walk Again

Harry is a true Patriot—loyal, strong, and proud. A familiar face in Trump’s corner in Bedminster, he’s someone who’s always stood firm in his beliefs and lived life on his own terms.

Rehab is $550 a day paying privately do to insurance refusal to pay.

A few months ago, Harry suffered a severe fall and broke his leg in three places. He was sent to a rehab facility, but insurance pulled the plug before he ever had a real chance to start walking again.

He was discharged just two weeks after being cleared to bear weight. Within 24 hours, he was back in the hospital. This has happened three times and he remains back in the hospital.





The hard truth? His insurance won’t cover a return to rehab unless he’s been out of the hospital for 60 days—a near-impossible situation for someone in need of ongoing care and mobility support.

Before all this, Harry lived independently with the help of a walker. Now, he’s being pushed toward nursing home placement rather than being given the rehab he actually needs to get back on his feet.

Raising funds to go towards

Pay for out-of-pocket rehab and physical therapy

Support home care services and mobility assistance

Harry is strong, determined, and mentally sharp. He just needs a fair shot at real recovery. Let’s come together to give him the chance to walk again—and return to the independent life he’s fought hard to maintain.



