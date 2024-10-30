Campaign Image

Help Harry Harrison

 USD $4,000

 USD $5,780

Campaign created by Mark Snell

Campaign funds will be received by Mark Snell

Help Harry Harrison

A former Hartwick College soccer player needs your help. New Jersey's own Jim "Harry" Harrison is recovering from a recent stroke and is currently in physical therapy. He's expected to make a full recovery, however he is unable to work at this time. He needs help paying some bills.

Jeff
$ 200.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas Harry. Wishing you a quick recovery!

Dan P
$ 250.00 USD
25 days ago

Harry, wishing you a speedy and full recovery.

Walt
$ 500.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for your speedy and complete recovery, Harry!

Dan
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well Harry. Sorry we lost touch. If you need anything, let me know.

Dennis Kearns
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Van Taylor
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jim, Praying for continued healing and a full recovery. Van

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Tommy Docherty
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Thanksgiving my friend

Darren Cooper
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Speedy recovery buddy. God bless.

Gerry Quinn
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our hands are on your back Harry, be well !!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this Harry

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Go get ‘em, Harry. You got this! Winnie

Tommy Carney
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get better soon Harry!

Gene mccarthy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck Harry

James Maguire
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending positive vibes.

Bob Montgomery
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon Harry, the band needs you!

Hugh ONeill
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Thanksgiving Harry

William McCarthy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

John McGrady
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

John Prachar
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Essex Eagle Proud, "Harry"!!

