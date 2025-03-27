Help Support My Grandma Medical Expenses

Hi, my name is Shaniquah, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support during this incredibly difficult time. My beloved grandmother, Diane, is currently in the hospital, and doctors have given her less than 24 hours to live. Our family is devastated as we prepare for the inevitable while also facing the overwhelming financial burden of her medical expenses and funeral costs.

Grandma Diane did not have insurance, and we want to honor her with a proper farewell while also covering the hospital bills that have accumulated. Any amount you can give will help ease the financial strain and allow us to focus on celebrating her life and legacy.

If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please keep our family in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others. We deeply appreciate any support, whether through donations, kind words, or prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.