Campaign Image

Help GGBullion Rebuild from Legal Fees & Car Crash

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $280

Campaign created by Leonard Gadzinski

Campaign funds will be received by Leonard Gadzinski

Help GGBullion Rebuild from Legal Fees & Car Crash

Hi friends — I recently had to fight a completely frivolous lawsuit filed against me. Though the case is now over, I wasn’t able to recover any damages or legal fees. It drained nearly everything I had financially. Around the same time, I was involved in a car accident that left me without reliable transportation — and now, without funds to repair or replace my vehicle.

As a result, I’ve been forced to pause my small hand-poured silver business, GG Bullion. It’s something I built with care and pride, and I’d love nothing more than to get back to creating again.

I’m asking for just $500 to help cover a small portion of the expenses and get moving in the right direction.

I don’t like asking for help, but a few kind people encouraged me to make this page. If you’re able and willing to support, I’d be deeply grateful.

Recent Donations
Show:
Holly Schubert
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Dog need bones to buy car

Jeremy
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
20 days ago

You got this Man.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Hoping for a speedy recovery from this setback.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Hope you can get back out there soon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo