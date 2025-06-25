Help GGBullion Rebuild from Legal Fees & Car Crash

Goal:
Hi friends — I recently had to fight a completely frivolous lawsuit filed against me. Though the case is now over, I wasn’t able to recover any damages or legal fees. It drained nearly everything I had financially. Around the same time, I was involved in a car accident that left me without reliable transportation — and now, without funds to repair or replace my vehicle.
As a result, I’ve been forced to pause my small hand-poured silver business, GG Bullion. It’s something I built with care and pride, and I’d love nothing more than to get back to creating again.
I’m asking for just $500 to help cover a small portion of the expenses and get moving in the right direction.
I don’t like asking for help, but a few kind people encouraged me to make this page. If you’re able and willing to support, I’d be deeply grateful.
