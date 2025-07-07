A Helping Hand for Ilyas Masih

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $6,325
Campaign funds will be received by Henry Eickelberg
Dear Friends:
On Thursday, July 3rd, our dear friend Ilyas Masih was in a serious rear-end collision. The accident left him with significant injuries to his neck, back, and shoulders and totaled the vehicle he relies on for his livelihood.
Many of us know Ilyas as a generous man who is always the first to offer help to others. Now, he's the one who needs our support. He is facing a challenging recovery with mounting medical bills and, without a vehicle, has no way to support his family.
We are raising 💸$10,000 to help him through this crisis. These funds will be used directly for two urgent needs:
Your donation, no matter the size, will provide immediate relief and send a powerful message of hope to Ilyas and his family, letting them know they are not alone.
Please consider giving what you can and sharing this campaign. Thank you for your immense generosity and prayers.
#SupportForIlyas
We are praying for you brother.
Prayers for speedy recovery.
May the Lord bless you (and yours), and keep you, and cause His face to shine upon you and give you peace!
Brother Ilyas, Our Prayers for your recovery. Thank you for your dedication and efforts for Interfaith Harmony PEACE, Rizwan
Dear brother Ilyas, I pray that you recover quickly and completely. I am so sorry you have to go through this. Especially since you work so hard for God and your family. God bless, Mike
May every day bring a little more strength, a little more comfort, and a lot more healing. Sending healing prayers and calm energy your way.
Praying for a speedy recovery and you getting back to 100%.
I am sorry to hear that. I wish you a speedy recovery.
Ilyas Bhai, I am very sorry to hear this . Hope you recover soon and please let us know if there is anything else we can do to assist you with the recovery process
Praying for you brother!
