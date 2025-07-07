A Helping Hand for Ilyas Masih

Dear Friends:

On Thursday, July 3rd, our dear friend Ilyas Masih was in a serious rear-end collision. The accident left him with significant injuries to his neck, back, and shoulders and totaled the vehicle he relies on for his livelihood.

Many of us know Ilyas as a generous man who is always the first to offer help to others. Now, he's the one who needs our support. He is facing a challenging recovery with mounting medical bills and, without a vehicle, has no way to support his family.

We are raising 💸$10,000 to help him through this crisis. These funds will be used directly for two urgent needs:

💔 Medical Bills: To cover the costs of his treatment and rehabilitation.

To cover the costs of his treatment and rehabilitation. 🚗Replacement Vehicle: To help him purchase the reliable transportation he needs to return to work.

Your donation, no matter the size, will provide immediate relief and send a powerful message of hope to Ilyas and his family, letting them know they are not alone.

Please consider giving what you can and sharing this campaign. Thank you for your immense generosity and prayers.

#SupportForIlyas