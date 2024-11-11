Campaign Image

Help for Chrissy and her Boys

Campaign created by Her Best Friend Norm & Crystal Miller

Campaign funds will be received by Christine Valois

Chrissy was recently severely injured while working, and spent a fair amount of time at Baystate in ICU as a result.  She has ongoing medical and rehabilitation expenses compounding.  She has been in rehabilitation to regain strength and mobility for just a few days now.  She has young twin teen sons.  Her road to recovery will take quite a while, and we family and friends ask for your prayers and your financial assistance for the family.  Thank you, and God Bless.

Recent Donations
Show:
Michelle Oliveira
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers are you.

Lesley Lambert
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

With best wishes

Anonymous Giver
$ 28.00 USD
2 months ago

Hang in there, my sweet friend! Praying for you.

Thomas Gilbert
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Richard Rivet
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well my friend...

Terry Regan
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

NormandMel
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you

