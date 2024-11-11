Help for Chrissy and her Boys

Chrissy was recently severely injured while working, and spent a fair amount of time at Baystate in ICU as a result. She has ongoing medical and rehabilitation expenses compounding. She has been in rehabilitation to regain strength and mobility for just a few days now. She has young twin teen sons. Her road to recovery will take quite a while, and we family and friends ask for your prayers and your financial assistance for the family. Thank you, and God Bless.