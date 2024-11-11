Help for Chrissy and her Boys

Raised:
USD $373
Campaign funds will be received by Christine Valois
Chrissy was recently severely injured while working, and spent a fair amount of time at Baystate in ICU as a result. She has ongoing medical and rehabilitation expenses compounding. She has been in rehabilitation to regain strength and mobility for just a few days now. She has young twin teen sons. Her road to recovery will take quite a while, and we family and friends ask for your prayers and your financial assistance for the family. Thank you, and God Bless.
Prayers are you.
With best wishes
Hang in there, my sweet friend! Praying for you.
Get well my friend...
We love you
