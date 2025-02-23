Evan's Mobile Salon Start Up!

Help Evan Hynes Launch His Mobile Hair Salon

Hi, I’m Evan Hynes, a first-year student at Charis Bible College with a heart full of passion and a dream I believe is God-given. I’m reaching out to you today to share a vision that has been placed on my heart—one that combines my love for hair styling with my desire to serve others and glorify God.

As an expert hairstylist with twenty-two years of experience working with both live hair and wigs in Atlanta's film and television industry and also for Disney, I have always felt that this talent isn’t just for making people look good, but for making them feel good too—through moments of care, conversation, and compassion. My great hope is to launch a mobile hair salon that will allow me to bring quality hair care directly to those in need.

But to get started, I need your help.

The funds raised will go directly toward setting up the mobile salon—purchasing a reliable vehicle and the necessary licenses and insurance to operate legally and safely. My goal is to build a sustainable business that will serve my community for years to come.

Would you consider partnering with me on this exciting journey? Your support will not only help me fulfill my dream but also be a tangible blessing to many others. Thank you for being a part of this mission, and for helping me make a difference—one haircut at a time.

Blessings, Evan Hynes



