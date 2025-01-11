Campaign Image

Helping Donna Patrick after devasting home fire

I have known Donna since she was a child, as her mother Joyce has worked for me for over 37 years. Donna has worked hard all her life as a single Mom to raise her 4 children and now is even helping to raise and support her grandchildren. On Saturday, January 4th, her home caught on fire and she lost everything. While we pray that insurance will cover some of her losses, her current expenses due to this fire are not covered. Any amount will be welcomed with gratitude. 

Brazda
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Thinking of you and your family.

jessica White
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
18 hours ago

Steven Jones
$ 250.00 USD
19 hours ago

My heart goes out to you and yours. Sending love and light your way

Judy Marlow
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Mary Sue Cullins
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

So sorry for your loss

Catherine Sullivan
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Ann Roberts
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending love & prayers!

JoAnne Eddy Moore
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Hang in there Donna. We are praying for you

