Helping Donna Patrick after devasting home fire

Raised:
USD $1,800
Campaign funds will be received by Donna Patrick
I have known Donna since she was a child, as her mother Joyce has worked for me for over 37 years. Donna has worked hard all her life as a single Mom to raise her 4 children and now is even helping to raise and support her grandchildren. On Saturday, January 4th, her home caught on fire and she lost everything. While we pray that insurance will cover some of her losses, her current expenses due to this fire are not covered. Any amount will be welcomed with gratitude.
Thinking of you and your family.
My heart goes out to you and yours. Sending love and light your way
So sorry for your loss
Praying for you and your family
Sending love & prayers!
Hang in there Donna. We are praying for you
