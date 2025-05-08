Help Del Pay For Cancer Treatment

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,000
Total Raised:
USD $650
Raised this month:
USD $650
My friend and brother in Christ, Adrian "Del" Newberry, is in the midst of cancer treatment. His savings has been wiped out and he is unable to work. The oncologist has stopped his treatment due to his inability to pay the difference after insurance. Please help him take care of these medical and living expenses so he can finish treatment and get back to work as soon as possible.
God bless you and your family!
Hope this helps!
